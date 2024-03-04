Hosts Jim Connelly, Derek Schooley, and Ed Trefzger review the games of the weekend and news of the week in this March 4, 2024 edition.

In this episode:

Last four regular-season champions are crowned

Which teams hurt themselves over the weekend

Teams that really helped themselves

Atlantic Hockey play-in round included an OT upset

CCHA heads into playoffs with second place and seventh separated by only five points

Which playoff games or series are we looking forward to this weekend?

This episode is sponsored by the NCAA Division I Men’s Frozen Four, April 11 and 13 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Visit: ncaa.com/mfrozenfour

