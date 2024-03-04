Which teams hurt or helped themselves in a weekend with four regular-season champions crowned: Weekend Review college hockey podcast Season 6 Episode 21

Hosts Jim Connelly, Derek Schooley, and Ed Trefzger review the games of the weekend and news of the week in this March 4, 2024 edition.

In this episode:

  • Last four regular-season champions are crowned
  • Which teams hurt themselves over the weekend
  • Teams that really helped themselves
  • Atlantic Hockey play-in round included an OT upset
  • CCHA heads into playoffs with second place and seventh separated by only five points
  • Which playoff games or series are we looking forward to this weekend?

