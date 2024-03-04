Hosts Jim Connelly, Derek Schooley, and Ed Trefzger review the games of the weekend and news of the week in this March 4, 2024 edition.
In this episode:
- Last four regular-season champions are crowned
- Which teams hurt themselves over the weekend
- Teams that really helped themselves
- Atlantic Hockey play-in round included an OT upset
- CCHA heads into playoffs with second place and seventh separated by only five points
- Which playoff games or series are we looking forward to this weekend?
This episode is sponsored by the NCAA Division I Men’s Frozen Four, April 11 and 13 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Visit: ncaa.com/mfrozenfour
Subscribe to this college hockey podcast on Apple podcasts, in your favorite podcast app, or on Spreaker.
Find our podcast archive at USCHO.com/podcasts