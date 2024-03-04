Boston College stays No. 1 in March 4 USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll as Eagles again collect all 50 first-place votes

Boston College is again the top-ranked team in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll, getting all 50 first-place votes this week.

Boston University stays No. 2, while North Dakota is again No. 3, Denver is up one to No. 4, and Wisconsin is down one to No. 5.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll – March 4, 2024

Michigan State remains sixth, Quinnipiac stays seventh, Minnesota retains the No. 8 spot, Maine holds steady at No. 9. and Colorado College is up one to No. 10 this week.

Providence falls one spot out of the top 10, sitting 11th this week.

No new teams enter this week’s rankings.

In addition to the top 20 teams, nine other teams received votes in this week’s poll.

The USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll is compiled weekly and consists of 50 voters, including coaches and media professionals from across the country. Media outlets may republish this poll as long as USCHO.com is credited.