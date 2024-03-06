Women’s Division I College Hockey: The PodKaz Episode 16 – Talking NCAA tournament selections with committee chair Jeremy Gibson

By and
-
The NCAA National Collegiate women’s hockey tournament bracket will be unveiled on Sunday, and Nicole Haase (@NicoleHaase) and Todd Milewski (@ToddMilewski) have a look at the conference tournament games that will happen before then. Jeremy Gibson, chair of the NCAA Women’s Ice Hockey Championship Committee and athletic director at Merrimack, joins the show to discuss how the group makes its decisions and what latitude it has with teams and seeds.

Find The PodKaz on:

iHeart
Amazon
Apple

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR