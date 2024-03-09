SATURDAY ROUNDUP: Atlantic Hockey teams complete playoff sweeps, No. 16 Omaha finishes off sweep of No. 3 North Dakota, Wisconsin-Ohio State, Lake Superior State-St. Thomas going to Game 3s, No. 1 BC, No. 2 BU gain wins to cap regular season

The conference playoffs for Atlantic Hockey, Big Ten, CCHA and ECAC Hockey teams continued Saturday night, while the last weekend of the regular season for Hockey East and NCHC teams came to a close.

ATLANTIC HOCKEY (Game 2s, best of three)

No. 19 RIT 5, Robert Morris 1

Tyler Fukakusa notched a goal and two assists and Christian Catalano added a goal and an assist to lead the Tigers to a 5-1 victory and series sweep over Robert Morris from the Gene Polisseni Center in Rochester, N.Y.

Holy Cross 2, Canisius 1 (OT)

Jack Seymour’s goal 2:53 into overtime gave Holy Cross the 2-1 win and series sweep over Canisius from the Hart Recreation Center in Worcester, Mass.

Niagara 5, Sacred Heart 1

Jay Ahearn scored two goals with an assist and Carter Randklev went for a goal and two assists as Niagara took the series sweep with a 5-1 win over Sacred Heart from the Martire Family Arena in Fairfield, Conn.

AIC 3, Air Force 2 (OT)

Nico Somerville scored the overtime winner 12:18 into extra time as the Yellow Jackets bounced Air Force with a 3-2 win Saturday night from Cadet Ice Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo.

BIG TEN (Game 2s, best of three)

No. 5 Wisconsin 4, Ohio State 2

Power-play goals by Christian Fitzgerald and Anthony Kehrer lifted Wisconsin past Ohio State 4-2 on Saturday night at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. In front of a Big Ten tournament-record crowd of 10,837, the victory helped the Badgers force a third and deciding game in their Big Ten quarterfinal series scheduled for 5 p.m. CDT on Sunday.

No. 8 Minnesota 3, Penn State 2

Justen Close’s 46-save effort backstopped the Golden Gophers to a 3-2 win over Penn State. Jaxon Nelson scored twice and Aaron Huglen tallied the game winner with 1:08 remaining in regulation to complete the series sweep Saturday afternoon inside 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis, Minn.

No. 14 Michigan 4, Notre Dame 3

Michigan battled back to sweep Notre Dame with a 4-3 win on Saturday night at Yost Ice Arena from Ann Arbor, Mich. The Wolverines held a 2-1 lead after the first period, but the game was deadlocked at 3-3 headed into the final frame. Gavin Brindley scored the game-winning goal at 3:54 of the third period when he finished off a rush for his team-leading 23rd goal of the season.

CCHA (Game 2s, best of three)

St. Thomas 4, Lake Superior State 2

Liam Malmquist and Lucas Wahlin each had a goal and an assist as St. Thomas doubled up Lake Superior State 4-2 Saturday night at St. Thomas Ice Arena in Mendota Heights, Minn., to force a deciding Game 3 Sunday at 6:07 p.m. CDT.

Minnesota State 6, Northern Michigan 1

Mavericks Sam Morton scored twice Saturday night to help Minnesota State sweep Northern Michigan with a 6-1 win at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in Mankato, Minn. The Mavericks ended NMU’s season for the fourth straight year in the conference tournament.

Bemidji State 4, Ferris State 0

Bemidji State completed the sweep over Ferris State with a 4-0 win Saturday night at Sanford Center in Bemidji, Minn. Goaltender Mattias Sholl stopped all 25 shots he faced and Eric Pohlkamp scored two power-play goals for the Beavers.

Michigan Tech 6, Bowling Green 5

Michigan Tech advanced to the CCHA semifinal for the third year in a row after sweeping Bowling Green Saturday night with a 6-5 win at the John MacInnes Student Ice Arena in Houghton, Mich. Ryland Mosley scored twice for the Huskies and Brett Pfoh netted two goals for Bowling Green.

ECAC HOCKEY (single elimination)

Union 6, Brown 0

Ben Tupker and Caden Villegas scored two goals apiece to lead Union past Brown 6-0 from Messa Rink in Schenectady, N.Y. Kyle Chauvette stopped all 22 shots he faced in goal for his third shutout of the season.

Rensselaer 3, Clarkson 2

Rensselaer scored the first three goals of the game and then held on as Clarkson scored the last two in a 3-2 win for the Engineers from Cheel Arena in Potsdam, N.Y.

No. 1 Boston College 6, Merrimack 4

Boston College came from behind for a 5-3 win over Merrimack at Lawler Arena on Saturday night in North Andover, Mass. Colby Ambrosio came through with the game-winning goal at 7:56 of the third period.

Jamie Armstrong and Will Smith scored short-handed goals on the same penalty late in the second period for BC, while Jan Korec made 28 saves for the win in net.

For the Warriors, four different players scored and Hugo Ollas finished with 29 saves between the pipes.

No. 2 Boston University 6, Vermont 1

Quinn Hutson recorded his second hat trick of the season to help Boston University to a 6-1 victory over Vermont on Saturday nght at Boston’s Agganis Arena.

Macklin Celebrini notched three points by assisting on two of Hutson’s strikes and scoring his 29th goal of the season in the third period.

Mathieu Caron made 18 saves in 54:21 of work before senior Henry Graham made his official Terrier debut, playing 5:16 and stopping both shots that he faced. Nick Howard then took over for Graham and played the final six seconds in his NCAA Division I debut.

Simon Jellus scored for Vermont and Axel Mangbo made 33 saves in goal.

No. 3 Denver 4, No. 10 Colorado College 3

Jared Wright’s goal at 11:44 of the third period snapped a 3-all tie and Denver split the series with a 4-3 win Saturday night from Magness Arena in Denver, Colo.

Wright place at the right time. pic.twitter.com/Hd3SrPfrPC — Denver Hockey (@DU_Hockey) March 10, 2024

Sam Harris scored two goals for the Pioneers with Rieger Lorenz collecting the other. Matt Davis finished with 22 saves in goal.

Drew Montgomery, Evan Werner and Ethan Straky scored for CC and goalie Kaidan Mbereko turned aside 34 shots.

No. 9 Maine 4, No. 12 UMass 3

Lynden Breen scored an unassisted game-winning goal with 1:17 remaining in the third period to lift Maine to a 4-3 win over UMass on Saturday night in front of a sold-out crowd at Alfond Arena in Orono, Maine.

The Black Bears jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the game’s opening 10 minutes thanks to two power-play goals from Harrison Scott and Sully Scholle. The Minutemen pulled a goal back before the first intermission on a goal from Lucas Mercuri. It was the first of three straight goals for the visitors to take 3-2 lead after Cole O’Hara and Jack Musa scored.

A Josh Nadeau power-play goal for Maine tied the game at 3-3 before the second break.

With the game seemingly destined for overtime, Breen intercepted a pass and recorded his 100th career point with a far post shot for the 4-3 win.

Albin Boija made 34 saves for the Black Bears and Michael Hrabal finished with 24 for UMass.

No. 16 Omaha 4, No. 3 North Dakota 1

Omaha built a 3-0 lead early in the second period on goals by Zach Urdahl, Matt Miller and Kirby Proctor and never looked back to complete a weekend sweep over North Dakota with a 4-1 win on Saturday night from a sold-out Baxter Arena in Omaha, Neb.

Nolan Sullivan also scored and Seth Eisele made 38 stops in goal.

Jayden Perron scored for the Fighting Hawks and goaltender Ludvig Persson stopped 21 shots.