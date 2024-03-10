NCAA D-III East Men’s Hockey, First Round Wrap-up: March 10, 2024

Five first round games were played, with three in the East featuring some mild upsets as Curry, Elmira, and Plymouth State all advanced to the quarterfinal round with impressive wins. Curry downing Geneseo was the Colonels first ever road win in the national tournament while Plymouth State earned their first ever win on the national stage with their victory over SUNYAC champion Cortland. Elmira returned to the quarterfinals for the first time in several years with a win over CCC champion Endicott, who was a Frozen Four team just one season ago. With the games out West setting up a NCHA title game re-match between St. Norbert and Adrian, the East features the three bye teams excited to get back to the ice against Saturday’s victors. Here is the recap of the action that now leaves us with just six teams remaining in the East:

NCAA First Round

(12) Curry v. (7) Geneseo

As might be expected from two teams that hadn’t played in a couple of weeks, the game began slowly with both teams feeling the opponent out and getting their game legs going. Curry found some early zone pressure and became the beneficiary of a couple of power plays that turned on the offense just before the ten-minute mark of the period. During a 5-on-3 advantage, Tao Ishizuka delivered the game’s first goal on a wonderfully executed slap shot to the top right corner of the goal off a pass from defenseman Matt Connor for a 1-0 Colonel lead.

The CCC Goaltender of the Year, Shane Soderwall was on his game as he stopped 17 Knight shots in the opening period and preserved the 1-0 lead with thirteen more saves in the second period.

Curry locked the potent Knights attack down in the third period limiting Geneseo to just five shots on goal and adding Jess Galassi’s insurance goal with less than nine minutes remaining in regulation for a more comfortable cushion. Gage Dill closed out the upset win with an empty net goal for a 3-0 final score and Soderwall finished the game stopping all 35 shots he faced to earn the shutout win which was the first road win in the national tournament for Curry ever.

“I was really happy with the way we were able to play a complete game,” noted Curry head coach Peter Roundy. “We had all four lines going, all seven defensemen, and Shano was playing great in net tonight. We needed everybody tonight, they are a really deep team, and we got contributions from everybody up and down the lineup. I am really proud of this group.”

Curry advances to face the No. 1 seed Hobart on Saturday, March 16 in NCAA quarterfinal action.

(14) Endicott v. (10) Elmira

The Soaring Eagles took full advantage of playing at home as Janis Vizbelis scored just past the thirteen-minute mark of the first period for a 1-0 advantage at the intermission. Just 24 seconds into the second period it was Vizbelis again who scored quickly to give Elmira a 2-0 advantage. Ryan Reifler scored his first of the contest for a 3-0 lead, but Endicott fought back with a Jimmy McIssac goal to make the game 3-1 at the end of the second period.

Just like the fast start in the second period, Elmira’s Reifler netted his second goal just over a minute into the third period for a 4-1 lead. McIssac doubled his goal total for the game with a shorthanded beauty to give the Gulls some hope in the final four minutes, but Nicholas Domitrovic iced the contest with an empty-net goal for the final 5-2 score and win for the Soaring Eagles.

Vizbelis and Reifler each finished with two goals for Elmira while Domitrovic chipped in with a goal and two assists and Shawn Kennedy added a pair of helpers to lead the offense. Kyle Curtin stopped 26 of 28 shots including twelve saves in the third period to earn the win in goal as Elmira’s team defense blocked a season-high 23 shots to support their netminder.

Elmira advances to the quarterfinal round where they will face Trinity on Saturday, March 16 with the winner advancing to the Frozen Four.

(13) Cortland v. (9) Plymouth State

The Panthers hosted the Red Dragons seeking their first ever NCAA tournament win and started the game aggressively controlling the opening five minutes of play before Cortland found their skating game. Neither team could score as goaltenders Kalle Andersson (PSU) and Jack Riedell (Cortland) were solid in the scoreless opening period.

In the second period, David Matousek scored his first of the game for a 1-0 lead, but the visitors answered with Nate Berke answering with a rebound goal off an odd-man rush to tie the score at 1-1. In the final minute of play in the second period, PSU’s Will Redick caused a turnover and fired a shot past Riedell’s glove for a 2-1 lead at the second intermission.

In the third period, Cortland pressured the Panthers early and were rewarded with Colby Seitz’s tying goal off a 2-on-1 break where he and the goaltender collided at the post and dislodged the goal. The goal was upheld, and the game was tied at 2-2. Cortland could not score on an ensuing power play opportunity, but the Panthers took advantage of their opportunity later in the period as Connor Tait scored on a backhand shot off a feed from Redick for a 3-2 lead. With the goaltender pulled for the extra attacker, Tait picked up a rebound off a missed shot by Redick and deposited it into the empty net for a 4-2 lead. Matousek, who opened the scoring for the Panthers, had the final goal of the game with just 30 seconds remaining to help Plymouth State close out an impressive 5-2 win.

Tait and Matousek each scored two goals while Redick scored one goal and added two assists. Andersson was stellar in goal making 32 saves while Riedell stopped 40 shots for Cortland and picked up an assist on Seitz’s goal in the loss.

Plymouth State advances to the quarterfinal round where they will face Utica on Saturday, March 16.

So, no one should be surprised that there were “surprises” in the opening round of the tournament – but were they really surprises? Quarterfinal round is on deck with spots in the Frozen Four on the line. Surely, the teams with byes were paying close attention to the results and now prepare in earnest for Saturday’s crucial action – “Drop the Puck!”

Thanks to Russell Jaslow for coverage and press conference material from the Curry v Geneseo game on Saturday – always appreciate Jaz chipping in!