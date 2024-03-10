NCAA unveils 11-team bracket for 2024 National Collegiate women’s hockey tournament

Ohio State, defending champion Wisconsin, Colgate and Cornell earned hosting spots for the opening rounds of the 2024 NCAA National Collegiate women’s hockey tournament when the bracket was unveiled on Sunday.

The NCAA committee didn’t make any adjustments from bracket integrity, as determined by the PairWise Rankings, in assembling the first- and second-round matchups.

See the NCAA tournament bracket here.

Wisconsin (WCHA), Colgate (ECAC Hockey), UConn (Hockey East), Penn State (CHA) and Stonehill (NEWHA) earned automatic bids to the tournament by winning conference tournament championships.

The six at-large selections were Ohio State, Clarkson, Minnesota, Cornell, St. Lawrence and Minnesota Duluth.

Minnesota Duluth will play UConn at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday in Columbus, Ohio, with the winner playing Ohio State at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Cornell and Stonehill meet in the first round at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday in Hamilton, N.Y. The winner plays Colgate at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday.

St. Lawrence and Penn State play in the first round at 7 p.m. CT on Thursday in Madison, Wis., and the winner plays Wisconsin at 2 p.m. CT on Saturday.

Clarkson vs. Minnesota in Potsdam, N.Y., is the only second-round game already on the books. They’ll play at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The regional winners advance to the Frozen Four in Durham, N.H., on March 22-24. The winner of the Ohio State regional and the Clarkson regional will play in one semifinal, with winners of the Wisconsin and Colgate regionals meeting in the other.