Ohio State’s Buglioni, LIU’s Wallner, Wisconsin’s McNaughton, Minnesota Duluth’s MacLeod named women’s HCA national honorees for February

The Hockey Commissioners Association has announced its national women’s players of the month for February.

Ohio State junior Jenna Buglioni and LIU junior Jeannie Wallner are co-players of the month, Wisconsin freshman goalie Ava McNaughton is rookie of the month, and Minnesota Duluth sophomore Hailey MacLeod is the goaltender of the month.

Buglioni led the Buckeyes with 13 points (7-6-13) in eight February games. She tallied her first career hat trick against Bemidji State and tied her career high of four points in the game.

Wallner had a goal per game with a 9-5-14 line in nine games played. She was also plus-13 for the month.

McNaughton went 4-0 with two shutouts and her 1.00 GAA and .955 save percentage were hard earned. Three of her four opponents on the month were nationally ranked teams St. Cloud (10th), Minnesota (fourth) and Ohio State (first).

What a month for MacLeod as she had a GAA of 0.49 and a save percentage of .981 to go with a perfect 4-0-0 with two shutouts. Among the highlights: a 39-save 1-0 shutout of No. 10 SCSU and 26 saves in a 1-1 OT tie at Minnesota.