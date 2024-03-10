HCA hands out February men’s national awards to Boston College teammates Gauthier, Leonard, Colorado College goalie Mbereko

The Hockey Commissioners Association has announced its national men’s players of the month for February.

Boston College sophomore Cutter Gauthier is player of the month, BC freshman forward Ryan Leonard is rookie of the month, and Colorado College sophomore Kaidan Mbereko is the goaltender of the month.

Gauthier led the NCAA goals (10), points (16), GWGs (3) and shots (49) in February. In helping the Eagles to a 7-1-0 month, Gauthier amassed his offensive stats without taking a single penalty all month.

Leonard matched Gauthier for NCAA bests of 10 goals and 16 points in February. He had at least one point in all eight games and his 36 shots on goal were second in the NCAA behind Gauthier’s 49.

Mbereko’s .939 save percentage and 1.79 GAA came in a 3-2-1 month where all six opponents were nationally ranked. Top highlight: a career high 43 saves in a 6-2 win over North Dakota.