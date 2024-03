CCHA announces pair of all-conference teams, all-rookie team for 2023-24 college hockey season

The CCHA has announced its two all-conference teams and one all-rookie team for the 2023-24 season.

ALL-CCHA FIRST TEAM

Forward: Sam Morton, Sr., Minnesota State

Forward: Lleyton Roed, So., Bemidji State

Forward: Jared Westcott, Sr., Lake Superior State

Defenseman: Kyle Looft, 5th, Bemidji State

Defenseman: Eric Pohlkamp, Fr., Bemidji State

Goaltender: Mattias Sholl, Jr., Bemidji State

ALL-CCHA SECOND TEAM

Forward: Isaac Gordon, Fr., Michigan Tech

Forward: Connor Milburn, So., Lake Superior State

Forward: Lucas Wahlin, So., St. Thomas

Defenseman: Evan Murr, Fr., Minnesota State

Defenseman: Josh Zinger, So., Northern Michigan

Goaltender: Blake Pietila, Sr., Michigan Tech

CCHA ALL-ROOKIE TEAM

Forward: Luigi Benincasa, Ferris State

Forward: Isaac Gordon, Michigan Tech

Forward: John Herrington, Lake Superior State

Defenseman: Evan Murr, Minnesota State

Defenseman: Eric Pohlkamp, Bemidji State

Goaltender: Cole Moore, Bowling Green