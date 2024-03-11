Boston College stays atop USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll as Eagles collect all 50 first-place votes in March 11 rankings

Boston College is again the top-ranked team in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll, getting all 50 first-place votes in this week’s poll.

Boston University stays No. 2, while Denver is up one to No. 3, Michigan State is up two to No. 4, and North Dakota falls two spots to No. 5.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll – March 11, 2024

Minnesota rises two to sit sixth this week, Quinnipiac stays No. 7. Maine is up one to No. 8, Wisconsin falls four to No. 9, and Colorado College stays at No. 10 this week.

One previously unranked team enters the rankings this week with Bemidji State tying with Arizona State at No. 20.

In addition to the top 20 teams, eight other teams received votes.

