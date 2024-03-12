Pair of Denver freshman standouts selected to 2023-24 NCHC all-rookie team

Six standouts have been selected to the 2023-24 NCHC all-rookie team.

Five teams are represented on the squad, led by a pair of Denver players who were unanimously chosen.

2023-2024 NCHC All-Rookie Team

F: Miko Matikka, Denver – 45 points (15 first-team votes) – unanimous

F: Alex Bump, Western Michigan – 43 (14)

F: Tanner Ludtke, Omaha – 32 (9)

D: Zeev Buium, Denver – 45 (15) – unanimous

D: Jake Livanavage, North Dakota – 43 (14)

G: Isak Posch, St. Cloud State – 33 (9)

Voting was conducted by the eight head coaches at each institution and eight media members, one covering each member school. Coaches and media voted for six forwards, four defensemen and two goaltenders, awarding first-team votes for six players (three forwards, two defensemen and one goaltender) and second-team votes for the other six selections. Three points were awarded for a first-team vote while one point was awarded for a second-team vote, with the most points at each position earning the honors.

Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own players, making 15 first-place votes (45 points) the maximum a player can receive.