Hockey East announces 2023-24 men’s all-rookie team, defensive awards, sportsmanship awards, scoring honors

Hockey East has announced the 2023-24 all-rookie team and six other season-long awards as voted by the men’s league’s 11 head coaches.

The all-rookie team consists of six players and five forwards, including three unanimous selections in Boston College’s Ryan Leonard, Gabe Perreault and Boston University’s Macklin Celebrini. The team is rounded out by two Eagles, Will Smith and goaltender Jacob Fowler, and Maine’s Bradly Nadeau.

Also recognized were a pair of defensive awards, as Boston University senior Cade Webber has been named Hockey East’s best defensive defenseman after setting the NCAA single-season record with 118 blocks this year, while Northeastern junior Justin Hryckowian was voted best defensive forward for the second consecutive season.

Two statistical awards have been formally announced, both awarded to a Boston University freshman for the second straight season. Celebrini claimed the Hockey East scoring champion crown, posting 44 points on 23 goals and 21 assists in 23 league games. He was also honored with the Hockey East three stars award as he compiled the highest total number of points earned when named a first, second, or third star of the game in Hockey East contests. Lane Hutson took home both last season.

Hockey East’s highest sportsmanship award has been bestowed upon a duo of defensemen who served as captains of their team. Boston College senior Eamon Powell and Massachusetts junior Ryan Ufko will be presented with the Len Ceglarski Sportsmanship Award, given by the league to one player who has consistently demonstrated superior conduct and sportsmanship on and off the ice.

The Northeastern Huskies are acknowledged with the Charlie Holt team sportsmanship award for accruing the fewest average penalty minutes per Hockey East game, the third time the Huskies have earned the honor.

Hockey East will announce the 2023-24 all-star teams on Friday, March 15.