Michigan Tech’s Gordon tabbed CCHA rookie of the year, Bemidji State’s Jutting, Lake Superior State’s Milburn co-defensive forwards of year, BSU’s Looft best defensive defenseman

The CCHA has announced that Michigan Tech freshman Isaac Gordon has been selected by the conference’s member head coaches as rookie of the year.

He was previously named to the all-rookie team as well to the all-CCHA second team.

Gordon was second among all CCHA skaters in goals (11) during conference play, pacing league rookies in points (20) and plus-minus (+10) and finishing second in shots (66). Fifth overall in plus-minus, he was third on Michigan Tech with nine assists, including two helpers on the power play. Notching three multi-point games, he had two five-game point streaks during the conference season and tallied one game-winning goal.

Overall, Gordon has played in all 37 games for the Huskies so far this season, recording 18 goals and 18 assists for 36 points. He is plus-11, with four power-play goals and one game-winner. On Nov. 3 against Augustana, he notched his first collegiate hat trick, adding an assist in a 6-4 Michigan Tech victory. The CCHA rookie of the month in November, he has been named rookie of the week a league-high four times.

In addition, Bemidji State’s Jackson Jutting and Lake Superior State’s Connor Milburn have been named CCHA co-best defensive forwards and Bemidji State’s Kyle Looft has been recognized as the CCHA’s best defensive defenseman.

Jutting helped Bemidji State to its second-ever MacNaughton Cup title and first since 2017, posting a plus-6 plus-minus across 16 CCHA contests. Despite playing three-quarters of the Beavers’ conference games, he led them in face-off wins (150) and winning percentage (50.3%), while collecting eight goals and six assists for 14 points. He led BSU in game-winning goals (3) and shooting percentage (22.2%) and blocked eight shots at the defensive end of the ice.

Overall, Jutting has played in 25 games for the Beavers, scoring 10 goals with 11 assists for 21 points. Two of his tallies have come on the power play and three have been game-winners. He has won 51.7% of his faceoffs (240 of 464).

Milburn led the Lakers in assists (15), points (24) and face-off wins (210) during CCHA play this season, winning 47.6% of his draws and blocking 13 shots at the defensive end. Adding nine goals, including two game-winners, he was third in plus-minus (+6) and shots (57). The league leader in points, he was second in assists and multi-point games (7) and fourth in faceoff wins.

For the season, Milburn has played in 33 games, recording 35 points on 16 goals and 19 assists. Posting a plus-minus of +15, he has two power-play goals, one short-handed marker and two game-winners.

The Beavers’ captain, Looft led all CCHA skaters in plus-minus in league action at plus-16 and paced conference blueliners in assists (14) and points (18), despite playing in only 20 games. Scoring four goals, including one on the power play, he was fifth among all skaters and first among defensemen in multi-point games (5). He blocked 28 shots at the defensive end and earned CCHA scholar-athlete team recognition.

Looft has recorded career-highs in goals (6), assists (22) and points (28) through 30 games this season, earning CCHA defenseman of the month honors in October and November. The four-time CCHA defenseman of the week has three power play goals to his credit and 62 shots, with 51 blocks at the defensive end of the ice.

Voting for the 2023-24 all-CCHA teams and year-end awards was conducted by the eight head coaches at each CCHA school, based on CCHA conference games only. Coaches were not permitted to vote for their own players.