NCHC reveals two all-conference squads for 2023-24 college hockey season, one team of honorable mention players

The NCHC has announced its 2023-24 all-conference teams.

Four teams are represented on the first team, led by two each from Colorado College and Denver. The Pioneers placed four players on the two all-conference squads to pace all teams.

2023-24 First Team All-NCHC

F: Jackson Blake, So., North Dakota – 45 points (15 first-team votes) – unanimous

F: Noah Laba, So., Colorado College – 39 (12)

F: Jack Devine, Jr., Denver – 38 (12)

D: Zeev Buium, Fr., Denver – 45 (15) – unanimous

D: Dylan Anhorn, 5th, St. Cloud State – 35 (10)

G: Kaidan Mbereko, So., Colorado College – 45 (15) – unanimous

2023-24 Second Team All-NCHC

F: Massimo Rizzo, Jr., Denver – 21 (4)

F: Luke Grainger, Sr., Western Michigan – 15 (3)

F: Ben Steeves, So., Minnesota Duluth – 13 (2)

D: Shai Buium, Jr., Denver – 17 (3)

D: Jack Peart, Jr., St. Cloud State – 7 (2)

G: Ludvig Persson, Sr., North Dakota – 8 (1)

2023-24 Honorable Mention All-NCHC

F: Cameron Berg, Jr., North Dakota – 11

F: Sam Colangelo, Sr., Western Michigan – 3

F: Riese Gaber, Sr., North Dakota – 3

D: Sean Behrens, Jr., Denver – 7

D: Jake Livanavage, Fr., North Dakota – 5 (1)

D: Garrett Pyke, 5th, North Dakota – 5 (1)

G: Simon Latkoczy, So., Omaha – 4