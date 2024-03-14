D-III Women’s NCAA Semifinals: Game Picks from Chris, Tim & Brian!

We’re in River Falls, Wisconsin at Hunt Arena for the 2024 Women’s D-III Frozen Four. Undefeated River Falls looks to go perfect and end the year 31-0-0 with a pair of wins at home. The semifinals are on Friday, March 14 and the National Championship is Sunday, March 16.

#10 Elmira (22-7-1) vs #6 Middlebury (18-6-4) – 4pm

CS – Both teams are coming off big wins, Middlebury beating Plattsburgh and Elmira beating Amherst. Elmira’s been hot and took advantage of Norwich losing early to USM in the NEHC conference tournament. Greg Haney finds himself in the Frozen Four and the Soaring Eagles are looking to pull another “upset”

Middlebury’s Head Coach Bill Mandigo is nearing retirement from his legendary career, he and his Assistant Coach Emily McNamera put on a coaching masterclass last weekend vs Plattsburgh, shutting them out. The historical record vs Plattsburgh is horrible, so that was a considerable upset with the circumstances.

I like Elmira here to pull off another upset, goaltender Chloe Beaubien, a Plattsburgh transfer, has played a stellar string of games, I don’t expect it to change along with the rest of the team. – Elmira 3-1

TC – Both teams have shown their ability to play stingy team defense backed by great goaltending. Add in some timely scoring at even-strength and this matchup between longtime and perennial powers in the women’s game has everything for any fan of the game. Goaltender Sophia Will and the Panthers have four shutouts in a row and surrendered just one goal in their last five games that started the “win-or-go-home” season. Long way to travel for the Frozen Four but what an opportunity for both teams to claim another big win on the way to a date in the national title game. Low-scoring for sure but this one gets decided in regulation with the Panthers continuing their winning formula – Middlebury, 2-0

BL – The Panthers are seeking their seventh trip to a national final and first title since 2022. Facing tough competition has been a regular thing for Middlebury, which has played against 14 ranked opponents. It is 6-4-4 in those games.This is a team that is tough defensively, recording 10 shutouts, an a team that shares the puck, dishing out 114 assists. Sophia Will has eight of those shutouts and has saved more than 95 percent of the shots she’s faced.

Elmira, an NCAA tourney finalist seven times, is looking to move one step closer to its first title since 2013. And like the Panthers, they are a hard team to score on, ranking second in scoring defense, allowing less than a goal (.90) per game. They have dished out 179 assists, which has been huge to their success offensively. First one to score might just end up winning. – Middlebury, 2-1

#5 Adrian (28-2-0) vs #1 UW-River Falls (29-0-0) – 7pm

CS – River Falls has been perfect this season, these two faced off earlier this season in which the Falcons won 7-5 in Hunt, which means Adrian is somewhat familiar with the rink. The game wasn’t close until the 3rd period of play, but Adrian showed the fight they’ll need in this one.

River Falls to me got past their biggest hurdle last game, Gustavus for a fourth time in one season, sweeping the Gusties in an impressive manner.

Joe Cranston’s group has looked unbeatable for most of the season outside of a few games and when they did look beatable, they weren’t beaten. River Falls wins and will win the title. – UW-River Falls 5-3

TC – While Adrian exorcized some demons in defeating a Hamilton team that knocked them out of the NCAA tournament last season, UWRF continues to dominate D-III women’s game with a fourth win over the defending champions from Gustavus Adolphus giving them hosting rights for the Frozen Four. Une Bjelland continued her torrid offense for the Bulldogs while Tia Lascelle provided a hat trick in Adrian’s win but now face a team that has the perfect opportunity to close out an amazing season by winning the national championship on home ice. There will not be any looking past a capable Bulldog team as Aubrey Nelvin, Jordan O’Connor and Alex Hantge help UWRF to another low-scoring win. – UW-River Falls 3-1

BL – After knocking the reigning champs off their throne last week, the Falcons now look to move one step closer to a title.

These two teams are no strangers to each other, facing off 21 previous times, with UW-River Falls holding a 12-7-2 advantage all-time, including a 7-5 win this season. The Falcons are averaging 5.3 goals per game, the best average nationally, and Maddie McCollins leads the way with 32 goals and 30 assists. She’s the nation’s leading scorer.

The Bulldogs come in having won their last 21 games and they are a tough team on the road, going 8-2 in true road games this season. They are averaging 5.1 goals per outing, with Une Bjelland tallying 27 goals and 32 assists.

This should be a really entertaining national semifinal, one that likely goes right down to the end. But it’s hard to bet against the Falcons at home, where they are 18-0. – UW-River Falls, 5-4