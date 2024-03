Princeton will have a new face behind the men’s hockey team’s bench in 2024-25.

On Monday, Princeton athletic director John Mack announced that Ron Fogarty will not return as head coach.

Fogarty recently concluded his 10th year as head coach of the Tigers and finishes with a record of 90-169-27.

In 2018, he guided Princeton to the ECAC championship and a berth in the NCAA tournament.

A national search for the next head coach will begin immediately.