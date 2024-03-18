Heading into last weekend of conference playoffs, Boston College gets 50 first-place votes, remains top team in USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll

Once again, Boston College is a unanimous No. 1 team in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll, collecting all 50 first-place votes this week.

Boston University remains No. 2, Denver stays No. 3, while North Dakota moves up one to No. 4, flip flopping with Michigan State.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll – March 18, 2024

Quinnipiac rises one to No. 6, Maine is up one to No. 7, Minnesota is down two to sit eighth, Wisconsin is again ninth, and Michigan is up one to sit No. 10 in this week’s rankings.

Colorado College falls out of the top 10, falling two spots to place 12th this week. Arizona State, tied for 20th last week, is not ranked this week.

No new teams enter this week’s poll.

In addition to the top 20 teams, six other teams received votes in this week’s rankings.

The USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll is compiled weekly and consists of 50 voters, including coaches and media professionals from across the country. Media outlets may republish this poll as long as USCHO.com is credited.