Adrian’s men’s hockey team punches ticket to national semifinals

Make it three in a row for Adrian’s men’s hockey team.

The Bulldogs are headed to the NCAA Division III Frozen Four for the third consecutive year and are hoping to bring home a national championship for the second time in that stretch.

They advanced with a 5-3 win over NCHA rival St. Norbert, a team they were facing for the fourth time this year.

It wasn’t easy. St. Norbert had won two of the three meetings, including the conference championship game, and this game was tightly contested.

The Bulldogs seemed to be in control with a 3-1 lead in the second period.

The Green Knights answered, scoring twice in a span of 14 maddening seconds, to tie the game at 3-3.Riley Murphy’s goal with two seconds to play in the second put the Bulldogs ahead 4-3 going to the final period of regulation.

Murphy’s empty-net goal sealed the deal while Dershahn Stewart racked up 20 saves.

Carter Hottman gave St. Norbert a 1-0 lead 14 seconds into the opening period. Ian Amsbaugh tied the game eight minutes later.

Hottman’s goal with under two minutes left in the second cut the Adrian lead to 3-2 and Adam Stacho tied the game at the 18:42 mark.

Hunter Garvey made 28 saves for St. Norbert.

The Bulldogs (24-6-1) now stand two wins away from a national title. St. Norbert (23-7) has its stellar season come to an end. The Green Knights came into the game having won eight in a row.