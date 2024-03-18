Three finals, six semis set; some can win to get in while others await their fate: Weekend Review college hockey podcast Season 6 Episode 23

Hosts Jim Connelly, Derek Schooley, and Ed Trefzger review the games of the weekend and news of the week in this March 18, 2024 edition.

In this episode:

  • Atlantic Hockey finals set as AIC wins in three to advance to host RIT
  • Big Ten pits rivals Michigan vs. Michigan State
  • Bemidji State, 10-0-1 in the last 11, hosts Michigan Tech in the CCHA
  • ECAC semifinals find St. Lawrence taking on Quinnipiac and Cornell vs. Dartmouth in Lake Placid
  • Hockey East has BC-UMass and BU-Maine at the garden
  • North Dakota will take on Omaha while Denver faces St. Cloud State in the NCHC Frozen Faceoff
  • Looking at UMass, Western Michigan, St. Cloud, and Colorado College as teams on the bubble

