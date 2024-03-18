Hosts Jim Connelly, Derek Schooley, and Ed Trefzger review the games of the weekend and news of the week in this March 18, 2024 edition.
In this episode:
- Atlantic Hockey finals set as AIC wins in three to advance to host RIT
- Big Ten pits rivals Michigan vs. Michigan State
- Bemidji State, 10-0-1 in the last 11, hosts Michigan Tech in the CCHA
- ECAC semifinals find St. Lawrence taking on Quinnipiac and Cornell vs. Dartmouth in Lake Placid
- Hockey East has BC-UMass and BU-Maine at the garden
- North Dakota will take on Omaha while Denver faces St. Cloud State in the NCHC Frozen Faceoff
- Looking at UMass, Western Michigan, St. Cloud, and Colorado College as teams on the bubble
