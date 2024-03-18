Hosts Jim Connelly, Derek Schooley, and Ed Trefzger review the games of the weekend and news of the week in this March 18, 2024 edition.

Atlantic Hockey finals set as AIC wins in three to advance to host RIT

Big Ten pits rivals Michigan vs. Michigan State

Bemidji State, 10-0-1 in the last 11, hosts Michigan Tech in the CCHA

ECAC semifinals find St. Lawrence taking on Quinnipiac and Cornell vs. Dartmouth in Lake Placid

Hockey East has BC-UMass and BU-Maine at the garden

North Dakota will take on Omaha while Denver faces St. Cloud State in the NCHC Frozen Faceoff

Looking at UMass, Western Michigan, St. Cloud, and Colorado College as teams on the bubble

