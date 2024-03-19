Women’s Division I College Hockey: The PodKaz Episode 18 – Previewing the 2024 NCAA Frozen Four

By
-
USCHO’s Nicole Haase (@NicoleHaase) and Todd Milewski (@ToddMilewski) detail the semifinal matchups for the 2024 NCAA Frozen Four, Ohio State vs. Clarkson and Wisconsin vs. Colgate, after looking back at some of the highlights of an entertaining regional weekend.

