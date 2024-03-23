Former New England College women’s hockey players Capolino, Moore killed in Miami in alleged murder-suicide

According to published reports, former New England College women’s hockey players Sidney Capolino and Meghan Moore were tragically killed last Saturday night.
Miami-Dade Police believe Luis Napoles, 40, shot the 25-year-old Moore, his girlfriend, outside her home before entering the apartment and shooting her roommate Capolino, 23.
Police have not disclosed the motive.
Napoles later turned the gun on himself.
Moore was originally from Centerville, Mass., and Capolino from Pawling, N.Y.
New England College president Dr. Wayne F. Lesperance, Jr. issued a statement Tuesday, posted to Twitter/X, to confirm the former students’ deaths.
We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of two recent graduates, Sidney Capolino ’22 and Meghan Moore ’21. They were known to many on campus and we are keeping their families and friends in our thoughts and our prayers. Please contact [email protected] if you need support. pic.twitter.com/3jOkm7bhWk
