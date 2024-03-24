Bracket announced for the 2024 Men’s NCAA Division I Ice Hockey tournament

The NCAA Men’s Division I hockey field was announced on Sunday with Boston College, Boston University, Denver and Michigan State earning the top seeds in the tournament.

The following are four regionals for this year’s tournament:

Providence, R.I. (March 29 and 31)

1. Boston College

8. Wisconsin

9. Quinnipiac

16. Michigan Tech

Maryland Heights, Mo. (March 29 and 31)

4. Michigan State

6. North Dakota

10. Michigan

13. Western Michigan

Sioux Falls, S.D. (March 28 and 30)

2. Boston University

7. Minnesota

11. Omaha

15. RIT

Springfield, Mass. (March 28 and 30(

3. Denver

5. Maine

12. Cornell

14. Massachusetts

The tournament will kick off in the Springfield regional with two recent national champions facing off as 2022 champion Denver faces 2021 champion UMass.

The Springfield and Sioux Falls regionals will play on Thursday and Saturday. Providence and Maryland Heights, Mo. will play on Friday and Sunday.

Tournament chairman Jeff Schulman, athletic director at Vermont, said that there were three principles that guided how the committee seeded this year’s tournament.

“The three big ones are we’re trying to avoid interconference matchups in the first round, we’re committed to keeping host at their host regionals so that affected both UMass and Omaha this year,” said Schulamn. “And we also work really hard to create an exciting championship atmosphere; good crowds and we think that we’ve accomplished that with this year’s bracket.”

To view the complete bracket including television information and starting times, click here.

The 2024 Frozen Four will take place at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn., on April 11 and 13.