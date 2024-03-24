Ohio State crowned 2024 NCAA D-I women’s hockey national champion, downs Wisconsin 1-0 to bring home title

DURHAM, N.H. — The Ohio State women’s hockey team found redemption on Sunday, defeating rival Wisconsin 1-0 at the Whittemore Center to win the program’s second national championship.

The same two teams faced off for the title last season, with the Badgers taking a win by the same score. The OSU win is vindication for the Buckeyes, who have been working towards this moment since the final whistle blew in Duluth last season.

Before the game, Buckeyes coach Nadine Muzerall talked about building a legacy for her program. One championship was great, but in isolation, wasn’t indicative of what she’s attempting to build. Two wins in three years proves any naysayers wrong and creates a foundation for creating a dynasty.

The rivals played a back-and-forth game as they looked for any opportunity for an advantage, but the game was scoreless through the first two periods. National Rookie of the Year Joy Dunne was the one to end the stalemate as her wrister deflected off a Badger stick and over the shoulder of Wisconsin goalie Ava McNaughton to give Ohio State the 1-0 lead and eventual win.

