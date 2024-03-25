Hosts Jim Connelly, Derek Schooley, and Ed Trefzger review the games of the weekend and news of the week in this Monday, March 24, 2024 edition.

In this episode:

Reviewing the NCAA D-I men’s ice hockey committee’s decisions

Looking closer at the Colorado College-Massachusetts comparison

Bracket reactions to all four regionals

Over/under on teams and upsets

Favorite first-round games

Picks for the teams to advance to the Frozen Four

This episode is sponsored by the NCAA Division I Men’s Frozen Four, April 11 and 13 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Visit: ncaa.com/mfrozenfour

Subscribe to this college hockey podcast on Apple podcasts, in your favorite podcast app, or on Spreaker.

Find our podcast archive at USCHO.com/podcasts