Breaking down the brackets for this week’s D-I men’s hockey regionals, our picks to advance: Weekend Review college hockey podcast Season 6 Episode 25

By and
-

Hosts Jim Connelly, Derek Schooley, and Ed Trefzger review the games of the weekend and news of the week in this Monday, March 24, 2024 edition.

In this episode:

  • Reviewing the NCAA D-I men’s ice hockey committee’s decisions
  • Looking closer at the Colorado College-Massachusetts comparison
  • Bracket reactions to all four regionals
  • Over/under on teams and upsets
  • Favorite first-round games
  • Picks for the teams to advance to the Frozen Four

This episode is sponsored by the NCAA Division I Men’s Frozen Four, April 11 and 13 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Visit: ncaa.com/mfrozenfour

