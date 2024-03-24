Northeastern blueliner McDonald leaves Huskies after sophomore year, inks contract with Flyers organization

The AHL’s Lehigh Valley Phantoms have signed defenseman Hunter McDonald to a professional tryout contract.

McDonald, from Fairport, N.Y., was drafted in the sixth round (165th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft by the Philadelphia Flyers.

The blueliner just completed his second season at Northeastern, where he scored one goal with five assists for six points in 23 games.

In his NCAA career, McDonald played 58 games in two seasons with the Huskies scoring two goals and 20 points with 88 penalty minutes.