Merrimack goalie Ollas leaves Warriors’ crease after three seasons, signs NHL contract with Rangers

Merrimack junior goaltender Hugo Ollas has come to terms on a two-year, entry-level contract with the NHL’s New York Rangers.

A native of Linkoping, Sweden, Ollas was selected in the seventh round (197th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.

In his three seasons at Merrimack, Ollas appeared in 62 games, making 55 starts, posting a career record of 27-26-0, a goals-against average of 2.47, a mark that ties him for fourth-lowest all time for the program, and a save percentage of .914. He also notched six career shutouts, with five coming last season.