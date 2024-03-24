After pair of seasons with Ohio State, leading scorer Halliday signs NHL deal with Ottawa

The NHL’s Ottawa Senators have signed Ohio State sophomore forward Stephen Halliday to a two-year, entry-level contract that will commence with the 2024-25 season.

For the duration of 2023-24, Halliday has signed an amateur tryout agreement and will report to the AHL’s Belleville Senators.

A native of Ajax, Ont., Halliday recently completed his second season with the Buckeyes, where he led the team in both assists (26) and points (36) while ranking second in goals (10). He also registered 30 penalty minutes while skating in each of Ohio State’s 38 games.

“Stephen showcases a good combination of size and skill which is going to be invaluable to him as he progresses in pro hockey,” said Ottawa GM Steve Staios in a statement. “As a playmaker who enjoyed success at the collegiate level, we’re pleased with his progress and that he’s made the decision to start his professional career with the Ottawa Senators organization.”

A 2024 Hobey Baker Award nominee, Halliday skated in all 78 games over the course of his two-season collegiate career with Ohio State and recorded 77 points (19 goals, 58 assists) and 49 penalty minutes over that span.

Drafted by the Senators in the fourth round (104th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft, Halliday led the Buckeyes in scoring in each of his two collegiate campaigns.