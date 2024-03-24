Ohio State’s Thiesing forgoes senior season with Buckeyes, inks NHL contract with Islanders

The NHL’s New York Islanders have signed forward Cam Thiesing to a two-year, two-way, entry-level contract that begins in 2024-25.

Thiesing, a native of Franklin, Tenn., completed a three-year career at Ohio State, recording 16 points (nine goals, seven assists) in 31 games while serving as an alternate captain this season.

He had 61 points (32 goals, 29 assists) in 108 career games, including a career-high 15 goals in 2022-23, which led all Buckeyes. Thiesing collected a career-high 25 points (eight goals, 17 assists) as a freshman in 2021-22, ranking third on the team in points and assists.