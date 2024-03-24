Hosts Jim Connelly, Derek Schooley, and Ed Trefzger review the championships of this weekend and the mechanics of assembling the bracket in this special March 24, 2024 edition.
In this episode:
- Michigan Tech wins CCHA on Friday
- Cornell downs Cinderella St. Lawrence to win ECAC
- RIT takes AHA title
- Boston College cruises to the Hockey East title over BU
- Michigan State wins in overtime over Michigan for first Big Ten title
- Denver is victorious in penultimate NCHC Frozen Faceoff
- Selection Sunday: What is the committee’s process?
- A look at Jim’s final Saturday night bracketology
