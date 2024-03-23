BRACKETOLOGY FINAL: After plenty of stress and two hosts qualifying for the field, seeding this tournament is easier than you’d believe

For two months now, I bemoaned what would happen if two hosts – Omaha and Massachusetts – qualified for the field.

The thought of having to move North Dakota from Sioux Falls and Boston University from Springfield is something I dreaded. But when all is said and done, this doesn’t feel that messy.

Well, at least I don’t think it is.

First let’s show you the field of 16, in order of their seeds, using the PairWise Rankings and automatic qualifiers:

1. Boston College*

2. Boston University

3. Denver*

4. Michigan State*

5. Maine

6. North Dakota

7. Minnesota

8. Wisconsin

9. Quinnipiac

10. Michigan

11. Omaha

12. Cornell*

13. Western Michigan

14. Massachusetts

15. RIT*

16. Michigan Tech*

* Indicates conference champion

Let’s take that field and seed it 1 through 16, using bracket integrity:

1. Boston College

8. Wisconsin

9. Quinnipiac

16. Michigan Tech

2. Boston University

7. Minnesota

10. Michigan

15. RIT

3. Denver

6. North Dakota

11. Omaha

14. Massachusetts

4. Michigan State

5. Maine

12. Cornell

13. Western Michigan

Okay, so let’s look at some issues. First and foremost, North Dakota and Omaha can’t face-off in the first round because it is an interconference matchup. I’m going to switch Omaha and Michigan.

1. Boston College

8. Wisconsin

9. Quinnipiac

16. Michigan Tech

2. Boston University

7. Minnesota

11. Omaha

15. RIT

3. Denver

6. North Dakota

10. Michigan

14. Massachusetts

4. Michigan State

5. Maine

12. Cornell

13. Western Michigan

That solves all interconference matchups. Now let’s place regional sites on each four-team bracket. Remember, UMass is the host in Springfield, Mass., and Omaha (not North Dakota), is the host in Sioux Falls.

Thus, I come up with the following:

Providence, R.I.

1. Boston College

8. Wisconsin

9. Quinnipiac

16. Michigan Tech

Sioux Falls, S.D.

2. Boston University

7. Minnesota

11. Omaha

15. RIT

Springfield, Mass.

3. Denver

6. North Dakota

10. Michigan

14. Massachusetts

Maryland Heights, Mo.

4. Michigan State

5. Maine

12. Cornell

13. Western Michigan

We knew once UMass qualified, that would take the lower of the two Hockey East number one seeds – BC and BU – would be shipped west to avoid the interconference matchup with UMass. Same for Omaha and North Dakota, but we solved that earlier.

Now, let’s talk attendance. Would I prefer North Dakota in Sioux Falls and BU in Springfield? Heck yes. But those aren’t possible.

Providence will be fine with Boston College and Quinnipiac. Springfield in concept will be okay with UMass, but it could use some help. Sioux Falls has the biggest issue, though Minnesota is only about 4.5 hours away. And Maryland Heights is so small (about 2,500 seats), I’m not concerned about attendance.

That said, we could make swaps two entire pairings – North Dakota vs. Michigan and Maine vs. Cornell – and swap them.

That gives us:

Providence, R.I.

1. Boston College

8. Wisconsin

9. Quinnipiac

16. Michigan Tech

Sioux Falls, S.D.

2. Boston University

7. Minnesota

11. Omaha

15. RIT

Springfield, Mass.

3. Denver

5. Maine

12. Cornell

14. Massachusetts

Maryland Heights, Mo.

4. Michigan State

6. North Dakota

10. Michigan

13. Western Michigan

Now you have three eastern teams in Springfield, Minnesota and Omaha in Sioux Falls, BC and Quinnipiac in Providence and four strong fan bases in Maryland Heights. If there’s any issue it is that you’ll create a demand for tickets in Missouri.

So that’s it. My final bracket. All of your number on seeds are playing the correct opponent (1 vs. 16, 2 vs. 15, etc.). And for the most part you have maintained pretty good bracket integrity.

Now let’s see what the committee does on Sunday.