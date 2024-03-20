BRACKETOLOGY: We thought Omaha, UMass could cause problems in the brackets… wait until you see this week

We’re back with one of the final editions of Bracketology for the men’s Division I college hockey tournament.

We have bemoaned over the last few weeks that problems that would be caused if either Massachusetts, the host in the Springfield, Mass., regional, or Omaha, the host in Sioux Falls, S.D., qualified for the tournament. That could cause massive problems.

Well, with both teams currently in the field and Omaha now a lock, seeding could be a challenge. But that has been further exacerbated by the sheer number off NCHC teams in the field combined with the current seeds of the Big Ten conference teams that are currently qualified (and none of those teams are going anywhere).

This will be the biggest mess of a Bracketology to date.

So let’s start with the simple and seed the teams, 1 through 16:

1. Boston College

8. Minnesota

9. Wisconsin

16. Bemidji State

2. Boston University

7. Quinnipiac

10. Michigan

15. RIT

3. North Dakota

6. Maine

11. Omaha

14. Colorado College

4. Denver

5. Michigan State

12. Massachusetts

13. Western Michigan

Before I even begin to assign regions, let’s look at the problems of interconfertnce matchups.

Minnesota and Wisconsin, North Dakota and Colorado College and Denver and Western Michigan all should not play in the opening round. The NCAA committee has worked hard to make sure the the top seed gets the No. 16 overall seed in recent years, but with the NCHC teams butting heads, I think the easiest switches require us to put that aside right now. So let’s swap Bemidji and CC as well as RIT and Western Michigan.

That leaves us with:

1. Boston College

8. Minnesota

9. Wisconsin

14. Colorado College

2. Boston University

7. Quinnipiac

10. Michigan

13. Western Michigan

3. North Dakota

6. Maine

11. Omaha

15. RIT

4. Denver

5. Michigan State

12. Massachusetts

16. Bemidji State

Is it fair that the lowest No. 1 seed Denver draws the lowest No. 4 seed Bemidji State? Probably not. But I’,m okay leaving this as I don’t think any of these No. 1 seeds have walkover games.

So with that problem solved, let’s assign regions (yes, I know we still have that pesky B1G matchup of Minnesota and Wisconsin.

UMass has to play in Springfield and Omaha has to play in Sioux Falls as hosts.

Providence, R.I.

1. Boston College

8. Minnesota

9. Wisconsin

14. Colorado College

Maryland Heights, Mo.

2. Boston University

7. Quinnipiac

10. Michigan

13. Western Michigan

Sioux Falls, S.D.

3. North Dakota

6. Maine

11. Omaha

15. RIT

Springfield, Mass.

4. Denver

5. Michigan State

12. Massachusetts

16. Bemidji State

At this point, we cannot move either Omaha or UMass without disrupting the entire regionals. But we can swap Minnesota and Maine – No. 8 overall for No. 6 overall. It isn’t ideal as it hurts bracket integrity, but bracket integrity is already destroyed with what we did to the No. 4 seeds.

Providence, R.I.

1. Boston College

6. Maine

9. Wisconsin

14. Colorado College

Maryland Heights, Mo.

2. Boston University

7. Quinnipiac

10. Michigan

13. Western Michigan

Sioux Falls, S.D.

3. North Dakota

8. Minnesota

11. Omaha

15. RIT

Springfield, Mass.

4. Denver

5. Michigan State

12. Massachusetts

16. Bemidji State

Does this bracket technically hold up? Yes. Does it make sense? Heck no.

Why do we want Boston University, the No. 2 overall seed, playing in St. Louis while Denver is playing in Springfield. These teams need to swap, but that creates the interconference game in the first round between Denver and Western Michigan.

Honestly, that’s the consequence of this exercise and is allowed under NCAA guidance:

Per the criteria:

“If five or more teams from one conference are selected to the championship, the committee may protect integrity of the bracket (i.e., maintaining the pairing process according to seed may take priority over avoidance of first-round conference matchups).”

So with that, I’m swapping BU for Denver and creating the interconference NCHC matchup of Denver and Western Michigan in round 1.

Providence, R.I.

1. Boston College

6. Maine

9. Wisconsin

14. Colorado College

Maryland Heights, Mo.

4. Denver

7. Quinnipiac

10. Michigan

13. Western Michigan

Sioux Falls, S.D.

3. North Dakota

8. Minnesota

11. Omaha

15. RIT

Springfield, Mass.

2. Boston University

5. Michigan State

12. Massachusetts

16. Bemidji State

In five years of writing this column, this is the craziest bracket I’ve ever designed. But I’m still okay with it. Attendance in the St. Louis area might not be great, but it is a small building. Everywhere else will have great crowds and we still avoid most interconference matchups.

So that’s where we are.

We’ll be back on Friday night with another edition prior to Saturday’s five championship games. And of course, we’ll have our final predictions on Saturday evening once all of the conference championship games are complete.