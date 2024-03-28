Mack scores pair of goals as Cornell downs Maine 3-1, advances to Springfield regional final

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — For the second straight year, Cornell is headed to the NCAA tournament regional final.

No stranger to playing close games, the Big Red scored a goal in each period and held on for a 3-1 win over Maine on Thursday to open tournament play at the Mass Mutual Center.

Sullivan Mack scored twice, including the game winner at 12:09 of the second period. Mack scooped up a loose puck near the boards at Maine’s blue line, skated across the faceoff circle with the puck and fired it past Maine goalie Victor Östman for Mack’s sixth goal of the season, giving the Big Red a 2-1 lead.

Maine finished with a 27-18 edge in shots.

With the win, Cornell (22-6-6) advances to Saturday’s regional final, where it will face Denver (NCHC) for a shot at its first trip to the Frozen Four since 2003. Maine (Hockey East) saw its season end at 23-12-2. The Black Bears were making their first NCAA tourney appearance since 2012.

Maine got on the board first when Harrison Scott scored his 15th goal of the season. Donovan Villeneuve-Houle shed Cornell defender George Fegaras on the left wing and sent it to Villeneuve-Houle high in the slot, where the senior forward made a quick move and sent a wrister past Cornell goalie Ian Shane (26 saves) at 5:43.

Cornell tied it up at 13:56 of the opening frame when Gabriel Seger swiped the puck from Maine’s Parker Lindauer with a hit on the right boards and sent it behind the faceoff circle to Kyle Penney, who then skated to the center and pounded it past Östman (15 saves). It was Penney’s 10th goal of the season.

Mack made it a 2-goal night when he skated across two zones and appeared to go five-hole on Östman to double Cornell’s lead at 10:31 of the third period.

Saturday’s contest will be a rematch of last year’s regional semifinal, won by Cornell 2-0 in Manchester, N.H. Cornell lost to Boston University in the regional final.

