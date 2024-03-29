Michigan Board of Regents speak up, say ‘it’s time for the University of Michigan to have a varsity team for its women’s hockey program’

Michigan doesn’t have an NCAA women’s hockey team, but the wheels may be in motion to make that change in the near future.

During Thursday’s meeting, several members of the University of Michigan’s Board of Regents brought up the idea of moving the Wolverines’ ACHA team to the NCAA level.

“We’re in a historical moment,” regent Denise Illitch said at the meeting. “It’s time for the University of Michigan to have a varsity team for its women’s hockey program.”

The state of Michigan has seven men’s Division I teams and one D-III team but hasn’t had a D-I women’s team since Wayne State folded in 2011. Finlandia previously had a D-III women’s team before disbanding after the 2022-23 season.

University president Santa Ono has attended several U of M women’s hockey games and according to the Michigan Daily, even paid for the team’s ice time costs this past season, showing support for the women’s hockey program.

Ono responded to Ilitch.

“I will be following up on that,” Ono said. “And as you know, I’ve asked for a feasibility study and I know our athletic director is not here, but he will be reporting back to us shortly.”

“I would strongly encourage both you and athletic director Warde Manuel to have this feasibility study,” regent Jordan Acker added. “Because ultimately, it’s about this: the time has come for the people of Michigan to have a women’s hockey team and not force our elite female hockey players to go elsewhere.”

The women’s hockey team has been at Michigan for 28 years.

Michigan coach Jenna Trubiano is excited to potentially start the feasibility study, which is paid for by the NHL, and to move the program forward.

“It’s energizing to be recognized for our efforts as a program and a true credit to all of our current players, alumni and coaches who have put their time and energy into our women’s hockey program,” Trubiano told the Michigan Daily in a statement.