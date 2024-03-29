UMass captain Ufko forgoes senior season with Minutemen, signs NHL contract with Predators

Massachusetts junior defenseman Ryan Ufko has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the NHL’s Nashville Predators that will begin in 2024-25.

Ufko, who foregoes the final year of his collegiate eligibility, was originally drafted by Nashville in the fourth round (115th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft.

“Ryan Ufko leaves UMass as one of the all-time great defensemen to come through our program,” said Minutemen coach Greg Carvel in a statement. “He was a tremendous leader this past season, serving as captain of a team that had to earn its way back to the NCAA tournament, and an even better competitor, earning first team all-Hockey East recognition. It was an honor and a complete pleasure coaching Ryan. He is one of the most talented players I have worked with during my time in college hockey and I look forward to watching him play in the NHL.”

“I’m very grateful and excited about this opportunity and next step in my career,” added Ufko. “I couldn’t have done it without the support of my family, teammates and coaches. I’m so grateful I came to UMass and got to be a part of a team and culture that is very special and am forever grateful for it.”

Ufko was named a Hockey East first team all-star this season and became UMass’ first winner of Hockey East’s Len Ceglarski Sportsmanship Award. He was selected as an honorable mention Hockey East all-star as a freshman and a second team honoree as a sophomore.

The team co-captain, Hobey Baker candidate and Walter Brown Award semifinalist saw action in all 37 games in 2023-24, recording 26 points on 10 goals and 16 assists, including six power-play markers and six game winners, which tied a program single-season record. A native of Smithtown, N.Y., Ufko was plus-4 with 55 blocks and helped UMass to a 20-14-3 record and its fourth trip to the NCAA tournament since 2019. He was named Hockey East defender of the week on Nov. 20 after playing a pivotal role in the Minutemen’s sweep of then-No. 5 Providence and Hockey East player of the week after a four-point weekend against UMass Lowell, which included two OT game winners.

In Hockey East action this season, Ufko posted 12 points on six goals and six assists over 24 games with four power-play goals and four game winners.

Ufko was an AHCA Krampade All-American scholar and a Hockey East all-academic team honoree in 2021-22 and 2022-23 and was tabbed an academic all-district at-large team in 2023.

Over three seasons in a UMass uniform, he appeared in 106 games with 81 points on 23 goals and 58 assists.