Ledyard Classic field to include Alaska Anchorage, Dartmouth, Northeastern, Providence for 2024 event Dec. 28-29 at Dartmouth’s Thompson Arena

Alaska Anchorage, Dartmouth, Northeastern, and Providence will make their way to Thompson Arena for the 35th annual Ledyard Classic.

The Ledyard Classic is one of the longest standing Division I hockey tournaments and is presented by Ledyard National Bank. This year, the tournament is set to take place on Saturday, Dec. 28 and Sunday, Dec. 29.

“We are excited to host Providence, Northeastern and Alaska Anchorage in the Ledyard Classic this year,” Dartmouth coach Reid Cashman said in a news release. “I am excited for our fans to watch the western-based Alaska along with two of the top programs in Hockey East. It sets up for a tournament that will both challenge our team as well as fill Thompson with two days of great hockey.”

While Alaska will make their way to Hanover for the first time, both Northeastern and Providence are no stranger to the Ledyard Classic. Northeastern will make its first appearance in a decade, last playing in the tournament in 2013. The Friars were also in the tournament in 2013, but have made two appearances since, most recently in 2022, winning the tournament championship with a 6-1 victory over Merrimack.

Tickets for the 35th annual Ledyard Classic will be made available at a later date.