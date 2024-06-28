College players selected with top 2 picks in 2024 NHL Draft

NCAA players went in the first two picks of the 2024 NHL Draft for only the third time, led by Hobey Baker Award winner Macklin Celebrini of Boston University at No. 1.

The San Jose Sharks selected Celebrini to kick off the draft Friday in Las Vegas, with Michigan State defenseman Artyom Levshunov going to the Chicago Blackhawks at No. 2.

Celebrini was third nationally in scoring with 64 points for the Terriers as a freshman forward in 2023-24. He was the fifth NCAA player to be the top pick; the others were Michigan State’s Joe Murphy in 1986, Boston University’s Rick DiPietro in 2000, Minnesota’s Erik Johnson in 2006 and Michigan’s Owen Power in 2021.

Levshunov had 35 points in 38 games to help the Spartans to their first Big Ten championship.

They joined Power and teammate Matty Beniers in 2021 and DiPietro and Wisconsin’s Dany Heatley in 2000 as the only college duos to be selected with the first two picks.

In all, nine players who either played college hockey last season or are expected to in the coming seasons were selected Friday, the same as in 2023. The only years with more were 2007 and 2016, both of which had 11 NCAA first-round selections.

A third player who was a freshman last season, defenseman Zeev Buium of national champion Denver, was picked later in the first round. The Minnesota Wild chose him with the 12th pick.

Four NCAA recruits went in picks 18 through 21: North Dakota forward Sacha Boisvert to Chicago, Providence forward Trevor Connelly to Vegas, Boston University forward Cole Eiserman to the New York Islanders and Michigan forward Michael Hage to Montreal.

Boston chose Boston College commit Dean Letourneau, a forward, at No. 25 and the New York Rangers grabbed incoming North Dakota defenseman EJ Emery at No. 30.

Forward Matvei Gridin, who committed to Michigan but reportedly is headed to major juniors instead, was selected by Calgary at No. 28.

The final six rounds of the draft are scheduled for Saturday.

Follow picks of NCAA players and recruits at this page.