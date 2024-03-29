Michigan scores three third-period goals, comes from behind to eliminate North Dakota with 4-3 win at Maryland Heights regional

By Madi Warden

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – A game between two of the most passionate college hockey fan bases, with a well-traveled crowd and a shot at continuing on further into the tournament went down Friday night between Michigan and North Dakota.

The Wolverines and Fighting Hawks faced off in the Maryland Heights regional round at Centene Community Ice Center, where both teams played a rough and rowdy game, continuing an unstoppable run for victory, but the Wolverines came out on top with a 4-3 victory, scoring three goals in the third period after being down 2-1 after 40 minutes.

North Dakota had been 20-0-0 this season when leading after two periods.

Michigan had some major help from three key players in Garrett Schifsky and TJ Hughes, with Dylan Duke scoring the game-winning goal to come out on top.

The teams were both quick to put up a fight, but the North Dakota defense shut the lights out on the Wolverines during the first period as only two shots on goal were allowed in the first 18 minutes for the maize and blue, who added two more at the end of it.

The Fighting Hawks were the first team to get on the board in the first period as Hunter Johannes put one top shelf on Michigan goalie Jake Barczewski.

But the Wolverines had no quit in their game as Frank Nazar III picked up the heat to tie the game at one. Michigan came back to catch up quickly in shots on goal, but the Fighting Hawks answered on a goal from Hobey Baker top-10 finalist Jackson Blake.

North Dakota attempted to make a comeback by reaching within a goal with just a few fighting minutes left in the third period, as well as making the move to pull goalie Ludvig Persson for the extra attacker, but Michigan held off the comeback.

The Wolverines will now go on to face off against Michigan State in their sixth matchup on the year Sunday at 5:30 p.m. CST from the Centene Community Ice Center.