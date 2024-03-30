Omaha forward Mueller signs with NHL’s Canucks, gives up senior season with Mavericks

The Vancouver Canucks announced Saturday that the club has agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Omaha junior forward Ty Mueller.

“Ty has continued to develop and take important steps forward since we drafted him,” said Canucks GM Patrik Allvin in a statement. “He is a smart two-way hockey player who we look forward to working with as he makes the transition from college hockey to the pro game.”

Mueller recently completed his junior season with the Mavericks, putting up 26 points (11 goals, 15 assists) and 33 penalty minutes in 40 games. He ranked tied for third on the team in points and tied for second in power-play goals (3).

In 98 career NCAA games, the native of Cochrane, Alberta, notched 64 points (31 goals, 33 assists) and 39 penalty minutes.

Mueller was originally selected by Vancouver in the fourth round (105th overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft.