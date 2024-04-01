Looking at the results from the regionals, a deluge of entries into the transfer portal: Weekend Review college hockey podcast Season 6 Episode 26

Hosts Jim Connelly, Derek Schooley, and Ed Trefzger review the games of the weekend and news of the week in this Monday, April 1, 2024 edition.

  • Transfer portal is flooded with entries as it opens for all players
  • Denver survives a pair of 2-1 games
  • Boston University rallied past Minnesota to advance
  • Boston College prevailed over Quinnipiac in OT
  • Michigan had a couple of strong third periods to advance
  • Looking at Hobey Baker and Richter awards

