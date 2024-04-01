Hosts Jim Connelly, Derek Schooley, and Ed Trefzger review the games of the weekend and news of the week in this Monday, April 1, 2024 edition.
In this episode:
- Transfer portal is flooded with entries as it opens for all players
- Denver survives a pair of 2-1 games
- Boston University rallied past Minnesota to advance
- Boston College prevailed over Quinnipiac in OT
- Michigan had a couple of strong third periods to advance
- Looking at Hobey Baker and Richter awards
This episode is sponsored by the NCAA Division I Men’s Frozen Four, April 11 and 13 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Visit: ncaa.com/mfrozenfour
