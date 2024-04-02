Omaha blueliner Mancini gives up senior season with Mavericks, signs NHL contract with Rangers

The NHL’s New York Rangers announced Tuesday that the team has agreed to terms with Omaha junior defenseman Victor Mancini on a two-year, entry-level contract.

Mancini compiled four goals and six assists for 10 points in 40 games this season with the Mavericks. He ranked tied for fourth on the Mavericks with a plus-7 rating and fifth in shots (78).

In his three collegiate seasons, the Hancock, Mich., native collected four goals and 19 assists for 23 points in 110 games. In 2022-23, he appeared in 32 games for the Mavericks where he logged a career-high eight assists and led all Mavericks with 41 blocked shots. That season, he was named NCHC academic all-conference and a distinguished scholar.

Mancini was originally selected by the Rangers in the fifth round (159th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft.