After pair of seasons with Quinnipiac, Lipkin leaves Bobcats, inks NHL deal with Coyotes

The NHL’s Arizona Coyotes announced Thursday that the club has signed Quinnipiac sophomore forward Sam Lipkin to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Lipkin will report to the AHL’s Tucson Roadrunners.

“We are pleased to sign Sam Lipkin and have him join our organization,” said Arizona GM Bill Armstrong in a statement. “Sam is a big, skilled, two-way forward who had a very successful college career. We look forward to continuing to watch his development.”

Lipkin recorded 15 goals and 20 assists for 35 points and added 37 penalty minutes in 39 games with the Bobcats in 2023-24. He also scored four power-play goals, had two short-handed goals and tallied 11 multi-point games.

The Lafayette Hill, Pa., native finished the 2022-23 campaign second on the team in scoring with 14-29-43 in 39 games and won the ECAC Hockey rookie of the year. He tallied the primary assist on the game-winning goal in overtime of the national championship game to help Quinnipiac win its first-ever NCAA title in a win over Minnesota.

Lipkin was originally drafted by the Coyotes in the seventh round (223rd overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft.