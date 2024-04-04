Western Michigan’s Wendt leaves Broncos after junior year, signs NHL contract with New Jersey

The NHL’s New Jersey Devils announced Thursday that the team has signed Western Michigan junior forward Dylan Wendt to a two-year, entry-level contract starting in 2024-25.

Wendt will join the AHL’s Utica Comets on an amateur tryout for the remainder of the 2023-24 season.

The Grand Haven, Mich., native recorded 44 points (23 goals, 21 assists) in 38 games this season. His points and goal totals ranked second on Western Michigan, while his nine power-play goals and four game winners led the team. His shooting percentage (26.1%) was tops in all of college hockey (minimum 25 shots), his nine power-play goals cracked the NCAA’s top 10, at ninth overall, and his goal total was 10th in the NCAA.

Overall, Wendt earned 69 points (33 goals, 36 assists) in 111 career games with the Broncos.

He was named to the NCHC academic all-conference team in 2021-22, 2022-23, and 2023-24. He earned Western Michigan’s most improved player award last season.