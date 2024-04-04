North Dakota’s Blake, Boston University’s Celebrini, Boston College’s Gauthier named Hobey Hat Trick finalists for 2024 award as college hockey’s top player

The Hobey Baker Memorial Award Committee has announced the three Hobey Baker Hat Trick finalists for the 2024 award, honoring college hockey’s top player.

Alphabetically, they are Jackson Blake, a sophomore forward from North Dakota; Macklin Celebrini, a freshman forward from Boston University; and Cutter Gauthier, a sophomore forward from Boston College.

The three finalists for this year’s Hobey Baker Award were selected from the initial list of Top Ten candidates by the 30-member Selection Committee and an additional round of online fan balloting. Criteria for the award include displaying outstanding skills in all phases of the game, strength of character on and off the ice, sportsmanship and scholastic achievements.

Five of the top ten Hobey Baker finalists will be playing in the NCAA Frozen Four national championship this year, with three of the four schools represented with a Hobey top-10 finalist in the tournament.

Jackson Blake – North Dakota – Sophomore, Forward

A standout sophomore at UND, Jackson Blake recorded 60 points which marks UND’s highest single season scoring output since Brock Boeser’s 60 points in the 2015-16 season. Blake’s scoring consistency included eight games with at least three points, contributing to a streak where he scored in 17 of the last 18 regular-season games. Blake joined Zach Parise as the second sophomore in the last 30 years to reach 100 career points at UND, he also shattered the NCHC single-season scoring record with 37 points in conference play. Remarkably, he led the team in points as a freshman, the first time this had been achieved at UND since 1980.

• Finished season with 22 goals, and 38 assists for 60 points in 40 games

• Drafted by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 4th round (109 overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft

• Named to NCHC First Team and was named NCHC Player of the Year and Forward of the Year

• Ranks fourth in the NCAA in points (60)

Macklin Celebrini – Boston University – Freshman, Forward

At just 17, Macklin Celebrini stands out as one of the country’s top centers, showcasing a comprehensive, 200-foot game that balances elite playmaking with diligent defensive responsibility. His blend of superior talent, hockey sense, competitive drive, and work ethic underscores his commitment to improvement, both on the ice and off it. Through 37 games, Celebrini has helped lead the Terriers to this year’s Frozen Four, and so far has recorded 64 points, including 12 power play goals and 4 game winning goals, ranking second nationally in goals and tied for second nationally in points. His play helped Celebrini lead the Terriers to the 2024 NCAA Frozen Four

• Currently has 32 goals and 32 assists for 64 points in 37 games

• A top prospect eligible for the 2024 NHL Draft ranked #1 on NHL Central Scouting’s midterm rankings of top North American skaters

• Named Hockey East Rookie of the Year and Player of the Year, and also named to Hockey East First Team, All Rookie Team, is the Hockey East Scoring Champion

• Named Most Outstanding Player of the Sioux Falls Regional and named to the All-Tournament team

Cutter Gauthier – Boston College – Sophomore, Forward

Cutter Gauthier is at the forefront nationally, boasting 37 goals and 64 points (tied for second in the nation), showcasing his knack for clutch moments with ten game-winners and proficiency on the power play with 13 goals. Throughout the season, he’s been a consistent force, hitting the score sheet in 34 out of 39 games and achieving multiple points in 18 games. His offensive abilities have helped Gauthier lead the Eagles to the 2024 NCAA Frozen Four.

• Currently has 37 goals and 27 assists for 64 points in 39 games

• Was selected in the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft (fifth overall) by the Philadelphia Flyers, with his rights traded to the Anaheim Ducks in 2024

• Named to Hockey East First Team and was the runner-up for Player of the Year

• Is the NCAA goal-scoring leader, and the NCAA leader in game winning goals

For more information on the Hobey Baker Memorial Award or to access the Hobey logo, visit hobeybaker.com/media. The website has additional bio info, statistics and video of the finalists.

The Hobey Baker Award winner will be announced on April 12 during a live broadcast on NHL Network and streamed at hobeybaker.com beginning at 6 p.m. EDT. Additional national awards will also be announced during the show.