Hockey Commissioners Association men’s hockey honors for March 2024 include Boston College’s Gauthier, Boston University’s Celebrini, Denver’s Davis

The Hockey Commissioners Association has announced its men’s players of the month for March 2024.

Boston College sophomore forward Cutter Gauthier is player of the month, while Boston University freshman forward Macklin Celebrini is rookie of the month and Denver junior goalie Matt Davis is the goaltender of the month.

Gauthier had his second straight 16-point month for the Hockey East champion Eagles. He went 8-8-16 in an 8-0 month, scored the game-winning goal in both the Hockey East semifinal and final and then went 2-3-5 in the NCAA regionals in Providence. Also a Hobey Hat Trick finalist.

Celebrini was second in the nation among all players with 16 points in just seven games, making his 2.29 points per game an NCAA-best. Named most outstanding player of the Sioux Falls regional. Also named a Hobey Hat Trick finalist.

Davis was the most outstanding player of the Springfield regional where he won a pair of 2-1 games, one in double-OT. On the month, he went 9-1-0, with a 1.89 GAA and a .931 save percentage.