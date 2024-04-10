After pair of seasons with North Dakota, NCHC top scorer Blake leaves Fighting Hawks, inks NHL deal with Hurricanes

North Dakota sophomore forward Jackson Blake has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes.

“Jackson is an explosive playmaker who has played a key role in North Dakota’s success over the past two seasons,” said Hurricanes president and GM Don Waddell in a statement. “Hockey is in his blood, and we can’t wait to see how his game continues to grow at the next level.”

Blake was named a Hobey Baker Award Hat Trick finalist last week, becoming the seventh player to earn the distinction at North Dakota since 1999-00 and is expected to attend the ceremony in St. Paul on Friday evening.

The Eden Prairie, Minn., native put together one of the best sophomore seasons in program history, finishing with 22 goals and 38 assists to become only the second UND player in the last decade to hit the 60-point mark in a single season (Brock Boeser, 2015-16). His 60 points rank fourth in the nation and pace the NCHC while his 38 assists sit tied for third in the country and atop the conference leaderboard.

He was even better as the calendar flipped to the new year, potting points in 21 of UND’s 22 games during 2024 while finishing with 34 points over his last 18 games to help the Fighting Hawks capture their fourth Penrose Cup in the last five seasons and sixth overall in the 11-year history of the league.

During NCHC play, Blake shattered the conference’s scoring record with 37 points in just 24 games on his way to becoming NCHC player of the year, forward of the year and earning a unanimous spot on the all-NCHC first team.

For his career, Blake has 38 goals and 64 assists for 102 points in 79 career games to sit as only the second NoDak player to join the 100-point club as a sophomore in the last 30 years (Zach Parise, 2003-04). He hit the century mark in just 78 games, which is the sixth-fastest mark in program history.