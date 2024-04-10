Boston College’s Brown gets Spencer Penrose Award as Division I men’s hockey coach of the year

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Boston College’s Greg Brown was named the 2024 winner of the Spencer Penrose Award as Division I men’s hockey coach of the year on Wednesday.

Brown led the Eagles to Hockey East regular-season and playoff championships and to the Frozen Four. They’ll play Michigan in the national semifinals on Thursday.

Boston College is 33-5-1 in Brown’s second season leading the team. He was the third Eagles coach to win the award, joining John “Snooks” Kelley in 1959 and 1972 and Len Ceglarski in 1985. Jerry York didn’t win the award during his BC tenure but did at Clarkson in 1977.

Michigan State’s Adam Nightingale was the runner-up for the award.

Brown was the only conference coach of the year who led his team to the Frozen Four this season. A former Eagles captain, he was an assistant at Boston College from 2004 to 2018.

The Eagles have four of the nation’s top six scorers, led by national leader Will Smith at 69 points. Cutter Gauthier is one of three finalists for the Hobey Baker Award, which will be presented Friday.