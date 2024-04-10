SUNYAC adds Hobart, Skidmore to men’s hockey conference, William Smith to women’s hockey conference

The SUNYAC will add Hobart and William Smith in the sports of men’s and women’s hockey, and Skidmore in men’s hockey, beginning with the 2025-26 season.

The announcement was made on Wednesday by commissioner Tom DiCamillo following a recommendation by the SUNYAC board of directors (athletic directors) and approval by the SUNYAC presidents council.

This marks the second round of expansion for the SUNYAC since October and increases the conference associate membership to eight institutions participating in 12 conference sports beginning in 2025-26. The SUNYAC has 10 full members.

“We are excited that Hobart and William Smith Colleges and Skidmore College have accepted our invitation to become associate members of the SUNYAC,” Alberto Cardelle, the president of SUNY Oneonta and chair of the SUNYAC presidents council, said in a statement. “These institutions will strengthen the sports of men’s and women’s ice hockey in the SUNYAC as our conference continues striving to enhance the competition level of the league as well as the student-athlete experience.”

The Hobart men’s hockey program is the two-time reigning NCAA Division III national champion (2023, 2024), while Skidmore finished the 2023-24 campaign with a 19-7-2 (.714 winning percentage) overall mark before falling to Hobart in the NEHC championship.

William Smith finished the year with a 17-9-1 (.648) record before losing to NCAA Division III women’s national runner-up Elmira in the NEHC semifinals.

“Hobart and William Smith and Skidmore bring outstanding ice hockey programs with rich histories of success in Division III to the SUNYAC,” DiCamillo said. “The addition of these programs increases the strength of schedule within the conference and elevates what already is one of the premier Division III conferences in the nation.”

Both institutions are within the New York geographic footprint of the SUNYAC. Hobart and William Smith Colleges are in Geneva, while Skidmore is in Saratoga Springs.

The addition of Hobart and Skidmore brings the SUNYAC to 10 men’s teams that will feature a double round-robin, 18-game schedule. It marks the most men’s hockey programs in the history of the SUNYAC.

William Smith becomes the eighth member of the SUNYAC, which absorbed the Northeast Women’s Hockey League this year. The conference will employ a 14-game, double round-robin schedule that eliminates the need to continue using a triple round-robin format.

“We’re extremely excited and honored to find a home for our hockey programs with such familiar and respected institutions within the SUNYAC,” said Brian Miller, Hobart and William Smith director of athletics. “We already play many of those programs in our nonconference schedule and feel the strength of the league is right on par with the NEHC.

Mark Taylor, the Hobart coach, echoed Miller’s enthusiasm.

“I’m excited about joining the SUNYAC hockey league,” Taylor said. “It has a long history of excellent programs who we’ve played against throughout the history of our program, so this will be an easy transition for us. To join a league with teams that are among the best in the country and maintain our high-strength of schedule makes it a win-win. Plus, there’s always some excitement and nuances of joining a new league so that’ll be fun for the players.

William Smith coach Matt Cunningham agreed.

“Moving to the SUNYAC will present an exciting new challenge for our student-athletes,” Cunningham said. “It’s an honor to join this New York-based league with strong teams and a rich history. We will look forward to competing with these schools while elevating the experience for our student-athletes.”

Gail Cummings-Danson, the assistant vice president for student affairs and athletics director, sees a growing opportunity and a flourishing relationship for Skidmore and the SUNYAC.

“We are excited to begin competition with SUNYAC hockey for the 2025-26 season,” she stated. “Skidmore has enjoyed a competitive relationship with many of the SUNYAC hockey schools, and we look forward to strengthening those opportunities and developing a similar relationship with those that we have not yet competed against.”

Cummings-Danson noted that geographic location within the area occupied by current SUNYAC membership makes for a natural partnership and preserves Skidmore’s commitment to competing at the highest level of Division III men’s hockey.

“Though bittersweet to see the NEHC run its course, we couldn’t be more excited to join the SUNYAC hockey conference,” said Skidmore coach Rob Hutchison. “The league is packed with fantastic players and coaches and has always been a premier Division III hockey league. We are eager and grateful for the opportunity to build new relationships and build new rivalries with this group.”

In October, the SUNYAC admitted Canton and Morrisville as full member institutions beginning in 2024-25, while Alfred State was accepted as an associate member in the sports of men’s and women’s indoor and outdoor track and field, also beginning next year.

The SUNYAC added men’s wrestling to its roster of NCAA Division III sponsored sports as well in October, holding its first championship a month later. Associate members Ithaca, RIT, St. John Fisher and Utica joined full members Brockport, Cortland, Oneonta and Oswego to form an eight-team league under the SUNYAC umbrella. Brockport will become an associate member in wrestling in 2024-25.