A tale of 2 Jacobs: Boston College, Michigan goalies bring calming presences from different paths

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Besides the formal version of their first names, there’s not a lot in common at first glance between the starting goaltenders in Thursday’s NCAA Men’s Frozen Four semifinal between Michigan and Boston College.

Michigan’s Jake Barczewski and Boston College’s Jacob Fowler will duel with a spot in the national championship game on the line.

Fowler, a freshman, is 19. Barczewski, a graduate student, is 25.

Fowler has won at every level: a USHL title in junior hockey, a gold medal with Team USA at this year’s World Juniors and a Hockey East championship.

Barczewski has taken a longer path to success. He helped deliver an Atlantic Hockey title to Canisius last year, starting 94 games for the Golden Griffins over four seasons before transferring to Michigan. He’s the active career NCAA saves leader with 3,712 and counting.

But both Jacobs have played a major role in getting their teams to St. Paul.

Fowler has 31 wins this season, posting a 2.20 GAA and a .924 save percentage. Barczewski has 30 victories with a 2.81 GAA and a .909 save percentage.

Michigan coach Brandon Naurato said that Barczewski’s experience compliments the Wolverines, who are making their third consecutive trip to the Frozen Four.

“He’s a four-year starter, coming from Canisius,” he said. “Playing in the NCAA tournament (last season), and winning the (Atlantic Hockey) playoff championship with them.

“I think he’s gained a ton of experience this year, playing in big events like the Duel in the D, the Big Ten championship on the road and then the NCAA regionals in his hometown (St. Louis).”

Fowler’s track record of success before coming to BC has helped settle a young team, Eagles coach Greg Brown said.

“He showed early on that he’s got a calmness to his demeanor,” said Brown. “He doesn’t get rattled by anything. And I think especially with a young team, the guys can feed off of that.

“They see him back there doing his thing. Not that he’s relaxed, but he’s under control all the time. He doesn’t start flailing from side to side or guessing. He just stays right within himself and it’s huge for not only our defense but our whole team.”

The same goes for Barczewski, according to Naurato.

“We believe in ‘Barzo’” Naurato said. “He’s another guy that just brings positive energy and guys want what’s best for him, and I think he’s going to be outstanding on Thursday night.”