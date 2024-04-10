USCHO podcasts are going on the road, and you can join us for live broadcasts during the 2024 NCAA Men’s Frozen Four in St. Paul, Minn., including this replay of our Wednesday podcast.

USCHO Frozen Four Live! with Ed Trefzger, Jim Connelly and Derek Schooley will have live events featuring special guests and giveaways on four days at Tom Reid’s Hockey City Pub, 258 7th St W, near the Xcel Energy Center.

Our guests were:

Steve Metcalf, Hockey East Commissioner

Mike Snee, College Hockey Inc. Executive Director

Jess Myers, The Rink Live

Neil Koepke, veteran hockey writer and broadcaster

Paul Caponigri, Big Ten Network and ESPN

Replay:

Here’s rest of the week’s schedule (all times Central):

Thursday, April 11: Noon to 2 p.m.

Friday, April 12: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 13: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

If you won’t be in St. Paul, check out the podcast from wherever you are on our site, on Apple Podcasts, in your favorite podcast app, or on Spreaker.

