5 numbers to know from Boston College’s win over Michigan in the Men’s Frozen Four

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Here are five numbers to know from Boston College’s 4-0 win over Michigan in Thursday’s Frozen Four late semifinal game:

Three goose eggs

Boston College goalie Jacob Fowler notched his third shutout of the season in the win over Michigan on Thursday. Fowler has a .926 save percentage heading into the championship game, currently fourth in the nation.

The shutout was a turnaround from the .867 save percentage Fowler had in a 5-4 overtime win against Quinnipiac in the Providence Regional final.

32 wins

It was also Fowler’s 32nd win of his rookie campaign, tying him for sixth all-time for wins in a season. If Fowler wins a national championship for BC on Saturday, he’ll move into a tie for fourth with Marty Turco’s junior and senior years at Michigan.

Out of reach is second place, held by Quinnipiac’s Yaniv Perets last season, and Turco’s 1995-96 sophomore season at 34 wins.

Minnesota State’s Dryden McKay stands atop the season wins record at 38 in 2021-22.

32 shots

Michigan outshot Boston College 32-22 in the contest, including 17-8 in the third period.

BC has shown all season that it can still win despite being outshot. The Eagles improved to 13-3-1 this season when their opponents have more shots on net than them. The Wolverines had been 19-5-1 coming into Thursday’s game when outshooting their opponents.

38 goals for the tie

Cutter Gauthier’s second-period goal upped his total to 38 on the season. That puts him in a three-way tie with Hobey Baker Award winner David Emma (1989-90) and former BC captain Scott Harlow (1985-86) for the BC season record.

Gauthier is the first player to reach 38 goals in a season since Ryan Potulny did it for Minnesota in 2005-06.

71 and counting

Boston College’s Will Smith increased his season point total to 71 with his two goals in Thursday’s semifinal.

Smith is the first player — and first freshman — to reach 71 since Kyle Connor did it in his lone season at Michigan in 2015-16. Boston University’s Jack Eichel also tallied 71 points in 2014-15 in his one-and-done year.